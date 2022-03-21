EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Why was there a giant colon outside East Providence City Hall Monday afternoon?

The exhibit was part of an event orchestrated by the Brown Medicine Endoscopy Center in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Those who visited the exhibit could walk through an inflatable tunnel that’s lined on the inside with information about a a number of conditions that affect the colon, including cancer, polyps and Chron’s disease.

“Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable with proper screening to remove polyps, or clumps of cells, that can become cancerous,” Dr. Harlan Rich, medical director for the Brown Medicine Endoscopy Center said. “The age of 45 is now the new 50 to first get screened for many people, unless there is a family history.”

“Prevention can also include eating a high-fiber diet, weight control and increased physical activity,” he continued. “No one has to die from colon cancer.”

East Providence City Hall was lit up blue for the occasion, which also included a “Blue Light Walk” around the building in honor of colorectal cancer survivors.