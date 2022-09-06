PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Are you AMPed up?

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has officially been awarded the naming rights to the Civic Center in downtown Providence.

The facility, which has been known as the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for more than two decades, will soon be renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

This will be the third name change for the facility, which was originally named the Providence Civic Center. The Lincoln-based insurance giant is taking over the contract from Dunkin’, which has held the naming rights to the facility since 2001.

“Amica was founded in Providence more than 115 years ago, and securing naming rights to the Civic Center honors our lasting commitment to the state,” said Ted Shallcross, who will take over as Amica’s new president and CEO on Oct. 1.

Dunkin’ renewed its initial 10-year contract in 2011 and was paying about $500,000 per year for the naming rights until the deal expired earlier this year.

The new naming rights deal will also span 10 years, though Amica will be paying the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority $900,000 annually.

Amica has already applied a trademark to the facility’s new name, which will be called “AMP Providence” for short.

The facility, which Rhode Islanders have affectionately called “The Dunk” over the years, is home to the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team.

12 News reported earlier this year that Amica reportedly won a competitive bidding process, though the Convention Center Authority didn’t confirm the new naming rights deal until Tuesday.

“The robust, competitive process for the naming rights is a testament to the tremendous value our arena and convention center bring to the city of Providence and to Rhode Island at large,” said Bernie Buonanno, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Convention Center Authority. “We look forward to a great partnership with Amica, and to welcoming sports and music fans from across the state and around the region to the AMP Providence.”

In a statement last month, Dunkin’ acknowledged that it “has made the difficult decision to not renew its naming rights partnership with the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority.”

“This arena has evolved into one of New England’s premier entertainment hubs, and we are thrilled to have been a part of so many of its iconic moments,” the statement reads. “We thank the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority and the many tenants of The Dunk; and the entire state of Rhode Island for making this space so special.”