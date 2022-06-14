PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A Georgia man will serve two years in prison for his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks at banks across New England in exchange for a small fee.

Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of Riverdale, Georgia, pleaded guilty back in March to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He is one of four Georgia residents who have pleaded guilty, according to a statement from Zachary Cunha, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.

The scheme that ran from October 2018 through February 2021 cheated banks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine out of a total of nearly $500,000, prosecutors said.

The fake business checks, generally in the amount of about $2,000, were made payable to homeless people who agreed to be driven to banks to cash them.

In exchange, they were paid about $100 per check successfully cashed, according to prosecutors.

The scheme collapsed in February 2021 when a person recruited by the defendants entered a Providence bank and pointed out the car occupied by two of Stanford’s accomplices.

A search of a Providence home used by the suspects resulted in the seizure of a computer loaded with a program used to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock and an envelope containing stolen checks and about $5,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

Upon his release from prison, Stanford will serve three years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay more than $480,000 in restitution.