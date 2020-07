PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Traffic was slowed along Route 6 after a garbage truck rolled over off the highway and partially into the woods Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Route 6 westbound near Hartford Avenue in Providence around 2:30 p.m.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw the truck on its side in the wooded area off the highway.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.