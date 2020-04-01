1  of  2
Gano Street off-ramp will remain open amid bridge construction

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials have canceled plans to close a well-traveled highway exit as part of a major bridge project.

The state Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the Gano Street off-ramp for Interstate 195 West in Providence will remain open during the Washington Bridge rehabilitation project.

The department closed the ramp in 2018 as it prepared to rebuild and add a lane to the Washington Bridge.

At the time, officials said that 400 drivers an hour were taking the ramp at peak times, backing up traffic.

The exit was temporarily reopened after residents complained. After three traffic studies, the department has concluded that keeping the off-ramp open will not affect traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

