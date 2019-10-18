Gano Street exit on I-195 West reopens temporarily

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After being closed for more than a year, the Gano Street exit 3 off I-195 West reopened early Friday morning, although it will only be temporary according to Rhode Island Department of Transportation officials.

The Gano Street reopened around 4 a.m., prior to the morning commute, allowing drivers to access Fox Point and other parts of Providence.

The exit was closed to allow crews to repair what officials Washington Bridge that was deemed structurally deficient. The Washington Bridge carries more than 70,000 vehicles every day.

RIDOT officials said the exit is set to remain open while they conduct a traffic study in the area. However, there is no timetable on how long it will be opened to traffic.

Residents and business owners are optimistic the exit will stay opened permanently.

Drivers were redirected to use Exit 2 to South Main Street since the exit closed more than a year ago.

Residents, business owners and several neighborhood groups including the Fox Point Neighborhood Association, voiced displeasure after RIDOT officials announced possible plans to permanently close the exit.

Officials made plans to build a highway exit in East Providence to redirect traffic to the Henderson Bridge in an effort to mitigate congestion.