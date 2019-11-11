Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Fundraisers held in Providence for Dem prez hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg gathered Sunday night to raise money for his campaign.

The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor addressed donors at two events in Providence.

The first was a reception for high-dollar donors at the restaurant Nick’s on Westminster. Among the guests were Congressman David Cicilline and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is a member of the host committee for Sunday’s visit.

Later in the evening, an event described as a “grassroots fundraiser” was held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets for it ranged in price from $15 to $500 and were sold out according to the campaign’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com