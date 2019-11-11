Fundraisers held in Providence for Dem prez hopeful Pete Buttigieg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg gathered Sunday night to raise money for his campaign.

The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor addressed donors at two events in Providence.

The first was a reception for high-dollar donors at the restaurant Nick’s on Westminster. Among the guests were Congressman David Cicilline and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is a member of the host committee for Sunday’s visit.

Later in the evening, an event described as a “grassroots fundraiser” was held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets for it ranged in price from $15 to $500 and were sold out according to the campaign’s website.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to arrive at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence at any moment. The 37-year-old is having a "grassroots fundraiser" here for his campaign. The event is closed to the media @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UPM8dsqO40 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 11, 2019