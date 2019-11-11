Fundraisers held in Providence for Dem prez hopeful Pete Buttigieg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg gathered Sunday night to raise money for his campaign.
The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor addressed donors at two events in Providence.
The first was a reception for high-dollar donors at the restaurant Nick’s on Westminster. Among the guests were Congressman David Cicilline and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is a member of the host committee for Sunday’s visit.
Later in the evening, an event described as a “grassroots fundraiser” was held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Tickets for it ranged in price from $15 to $500 and were sold out according to the campaign’s website.