Fundraiser for suspended Providence officer removed, donations returned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — An online fundraiser for a suspended Rhode Island police officer has been taken down and money returned to donors.

GoFundMe removed from its website a donations campaign benefitting Providence Officer Patrick Hourahan, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the fundraiser violated the site’s terms of service, but declined to elaborate. The effort had raised at least $20,000 to date and the spokesperson said all of the donations will be refunded.

Hourahan was suspended for 10 days without pay following a confrontation between police and a large group of residents in the South Providence neighborhood last month.

He was recorded saying “Who wants some more?” after officers pepper sprayed residents.