PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A full WaterFire will be held in downtown Providence on Saturday night.

Beginning at 2 p.m., a behind the scenes tour will be held, showing people the history and artistry behind the event. The tour ends around 4 p.m., at the WaterFire Basin.

Then, starting at 6:30 p.m., the WaterFire Arts Festival kicks off between Washington and Steeple Streets, where visitors can browse and shop from a variety of local artists.

After that, starting at around 8 p.m., a music program begins featuring dozens of artists, followed by the lighting of the basins at about 8:15 p.m.