Fugitive who allegedly faked his own death to avoid fraud charges captured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A businessman was arrested in Georgia, after investigators said he faked his own death to avoid prosecution after fraudulently receiving CARES Act funds.

David Staveley, 52, of Andover, Mass. was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Alpharetta, Georgia.

On May 5, Staveley, along with David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, were arrested after filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $500,000 of COVID-19 relief funds. They were the first two in the nation charged in such a crime In the United States.

Staveley was later released on the $10,000 bonds with GPS monitoring.

Weeks later on May 26, the U.S. Probation Office in Rhode Island received an alert that his GPS monitor had been removed.

In June, Staveley’s vehicle was found near a beach in Quincy, Mass., with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition. His wallet, credit cards and driver’s license were also found inside the vehicle, in addition to a typed and signed suicide note, according the U.S. Marshals Service.

Massachusetts State Police searched the area in an attempt to find the body. No evidence that he committed suicide was found and U.S. Marshals believed that he faked his death and fled the area to avoid prosecution.

U.S. Marshals in Rhode Island later confirmed Staveley was alive and traveled to Tennessee, then to Alpharetta, Georgia using a false identity and driving a minivan with stolen license plates.

On Thursday, The Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force working with the Alpharetta Police Department found Staveley in a minivan with California licenses plates and arrested him.

At the time of his arrest, Staveley had several forms of ID badges with different names on them. He was taken to Atlanta Federal District Court for processing.