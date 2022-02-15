PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of parents, teachers and community members are calling on the R.I. Department of Education to start the process of hiring a permanent Providence superintendent, while also urging the state to allow the community to be involved in selecting the next school leader.

The district is currently led by Dr. Javier Montañez, who was named acting superintendent last year following the resignation of former Superintendent Harrison Peters in May. But the job was never posted, and a formal search has not yet been conducted.

“We want a permanent superintendent,” said Ty’Relle Stephens, a member of the Providence School Board who helped host a community meeting on the topic Tuesday night. He told 12 News the discussion was not prompted by dissatisfaction with Montañez specifically, but because no one else has been allowed to formally apply for the job.

“We want also the application to be posted in a timely manner,” Stephens said. “The commissioner shouldn’t be handpicking the superintendent.”

Nearly 50 people joined the discussion via Zoom, hosted in part by Stephens and Jesus Nunez, both of whom joined the Providence School Board after the state took control of the city schools in 2019.

The gathering was not an official meeting of any public body, but was advertised in a flyer posted on social media as an opportunity to discuss the process for hiring the district’s next leader.

“It should be an open forum to the community,” Nunez said. “I’m going to advocate, I’m going to push, along with Ty’Relle.”

When the state takeover first started, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green selected Peters herself and did not release the names of any finalists during the nationwide search. Peters was ultimately asked to resign amid a scandal involving an administrator he hired.

Following Peters’ ouster in the spring, Infante-Green and Gov. Dan McKee named Montañez the interim superintendent and said they would post the job opening over the summer with a goal of hiring a permanent superintendent prior to the start of the new school year. But they ultimately gave Montañez a one-year contract instead, saying it was not the time to make another leadership change as the pandemic continued to impact schools.

Now more than halfway through the school year, Infante-Green indicated last week she remains in no rush to begin a search for a permanent leader amid the pandemic.

“That’s what we’re focusing on,” Infante-Green said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “Obviously having a permanent superintendent is our goal, but right now I have to tell you when I have 34% vaccination rate, that’s what my goal is.”

Asked if Montañez might be the acting superintendent into the next school year, she confirmed that he could.

“He’s somebody that I selected, that I trust,” Infante-Green said. “We work really well together.”

Multiple attendees at Tuesday’s meeting said they expect the public to be included in the process of hiring a superintendent this time around.

“If Javier wants to remain, fine,” said Anita Bruno, one of the organizers of Tuesday night’s community meeting. “Let him apply just like everybody else. It should be a transparent, nationwide search.”

Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro also attended the gathering, calling on the state to allow the greater PPSD community to weigh in on the next choice of superintendent.

“We cannot be kept in the dark from this process,” Calabro said. “This is an extremely important role in the Providence School Department. It is the catalyst for change.”

Infante-Green spokesperson Victor Morente reiterated her remarks when asked for a response to Tuesday’s community meeting.

“RIDE and PPSD are laser-focused on keeping students and staff safe, improving vaccination rates across the district, and accelerating learning to continue progress under the Providence Turnaround Action Plan,” Morente said in an email. “We’re thankful to Acting Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez for his service throughout this trying year.”

State leaders took control of the struggling Providence schools in late 2019, during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration, citing a myriad of problems including extremely low student proficiency rates.

The Providence School Board did not object at the time to the takeover, which stripped the board of its power to hire the superintendent. But Stephens and Nunez joined the board after that, both being appointed by Mayor Jorge Elorza to replace two board members who resigned.

“During the state takeover the experience hasn’t been pleasant,” said Stephens, a 2019 graduate of Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex. “There’s poor communication.”

“We need to break the chain of command,” said Nunez, who joined the board last month. “Make some people feel uncomfortable.”

School Board President Kinzel Thomas did not immediately comment on the decision of two of the board’s members to host the superintendent discussion. The School Board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday night.