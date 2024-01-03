PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Monday, the Independent Man will be moving to its new home for the next several months.

Friday is the last chance for visitors to see the Independent Man at the State House’s main entrance hall. The governor’s office says all visitors are welcome to take a picture with the statue and sign the guest book.

The 14-foot-tall gold-plated statue will then be taken from the Rhode Island State House to the Rhode Island National Guard’s North Main Street Armory in a padded cradle.

At the armory, the Independent Man will get a detailed cleaning and undergo other important repair work.

“After decades of weathering storms, blizzards and hurricanes, the Independent Man is getting a much-needed touch-up to restore him to his original glory,” said Governor Dan McKee.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the state is still finalizing a contract with Mark Rabinowitz, the president and principal conservator of EverGreene Architectural Arts, to oversee the statue’s restoration.

Rabinowitz earned a degree in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design and has done preservation work on the U.S. Capitol and Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Watch a timelapse of the statue being taken down below.