PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The PC Friars making it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament has restaurants and bars preparing for a boom in business, and fans should plan ahead of they want to save a seat.

It’s the first time in 25 years that Providence has made it this far in the tournament, and area businesses say the Friars’ success this season has been a blessing for them.

Snookers general manager Paul Troxell said his crew got to work a few hours early to prepare for a jam-packed crowd. He told 12 News that he usually sees a significant increase in business this time of year.

To accommodate the crowd, Troxell turned their pool tables into a temporary beer garden.

“It’s a big table. If we had to, we could fit 18 people around this table,” he said. “We’ll put stools around there and will fit an extra 60 people by doing that.”

At the Dublin Rose in Seekonk, the staff is also preparing for a big night.

Server Sydney Cayer said they ordered extra food in anticipation, and they plan on it getting loud.

“All of our tables will probably be full, a lot of standing, a lot of noise,” Cayer said. “The crowd always gets wicked excited about it it feels like a camaraderie.”