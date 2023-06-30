PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is once again making sure residents have a way to cool down and children are well-fed this summer.

Mayor Brett Smiley announced splash pads located around the city have reopened, while public pools will do the same on Monday, July 3. They’ll be closed on Tuesday for the holiday, however.

Throughout July and August, the 13 water parks and five outdoor pools are open to the public Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Al Carrington Splash Pad at Richardson Park 64 Richardson St. Billy Taylor Park Splash Pad 124 Camp St. Miguel Luna Park Splash Pad 110 Sackett St. General Street Park Splash Pad 11 West Drive Fargnoli Park Splash Pad 945 Smith St. Cabral Park Splash Pad 505 Wickenden St. Neutaconkanut Park Splash Pad 675 Plainfield St. Pastore Park Splash Pad Knight and Tell streets Chad Brown Splash pad Chad Brown Street Joslin Park Splash Pad 17 Hyatt St. Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool 227 Dudley St. Vincent Igliozzi Recreation Center Pool 18 Gesler St. McGrane Pool at West End Recreation Center 404 Dexter St. Almagno Pool at Igliozzi Recreation Center 675 Plainfield St. Selim Madelin Rogers Recreation Center Pool 60 Camden Ave. Community Water Facilities in Providence

In addition, the Providence Parks and Recreation Department will be serving free, nutritious meals to children up to 18 years old from Monday, July 3, through Friday, Sept. 1.

The meals will be available at select locations and hours in the Mount Pleasant, West End, South Side, Smith Hill, East Side and Silver Lake neighborhoods.

Times and locations of services may change or close due to inclement weather, officials said. Residents can call 311 during business hours for updates.