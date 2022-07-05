PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With summer in full swing, many will be looking for a place to cool off. If you live in Providence, you’re in luck.

Starting Tuesday, July 5, the city’s five outdoor pools will open for the season. Water parks opened to residents last week.

City pools and parks will be available Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the months of July and August. All are free and open to the public.

The city’s youth summer meals program also returns Tuesday. Residents under the age of 18 can get something to eat at 30 neighborhood schools, parks, recreation centers, pools and water parks. (See a full list of sites below.)

The program runs Monday through Friday, until August 26. No registration or income requirements are required, according to the city.

Summer Meals Sites By Neighborhood

Elmhurst · Mt. Pleasant

Fargnoli Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

George J West Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

John O’brien Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Federal Hill · West End

Zuccolo/Pastore Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Dexter Training Ground: 11:00AM–1:00PM

Wiggins Village: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Codding Court PHA: 11:30AM–1:30PM

South Side

Sackett Street Playground: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Major Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM

Harriet and Sayles Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Jennifer Rivera Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

McGrane Pool (Bucklin Rec Center): 12:15PM–2:15PM

Richardson Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

Peace & Plenty Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM

Columbia Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Pearl Street Playground: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Charles · Smith Hill

Father Lennon/Camden Ave Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

General Street Park/Rec Office: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Chad Brown Water Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Corliss Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Prete-Metcalf Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

East Side

Cabral Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Billy Taylor Playground: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Olneyville · Silver Lake

Riverside Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Donigian Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM

Joslin Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Neutaconkanut Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Manton Heights: 12:30PM–2:00PM

James J Ahern Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

Hartford Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM