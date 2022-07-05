PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With summer in full swing, many will be looking for a place to cool off. If you live in Providence, you’re in luck.
Starting Tuesday, July 5, the city’s five outdoor pools will open for the season. Water parks opened to residents last week.
City pools and parks will be available Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the months of July and August. All are free and open to the public.
The city’s youth summer meals program also returns Tuesday. Residents under the age of 18 can get something to eat at 30 neighborhood schools, parks, recreation centers, pools and water parks. (See a full list of sites below.)
The program runs Monday through Friday, until August 26. No registration or income requirements are required, according to the city.
Summer Meals Sites By Neighborhood
Elmhurst · Mt. Pleasant
Fargnoli Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM
George J West Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM
John O’brien Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM
Federal Hill · West End
Zuccolo/Pastore Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM
Dexter Training Ground: 11:00AM–1:00PM
Wiggins Village: 11:15AM–1:15PM
Codding Court PHA: 11:30AM–1:30PM
South Side
Sackett Street Playground: 12:15PM–2:15PM
Major Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM
Harriet and Sayles Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Jennifer Rivera Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM
McGrane Pool (Bucklin Rec Center): 12:15PM–2:15PM
Richardson Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM
Peace & Plenty Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM
Columbia Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM
Pearl Street Playground: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Charles · Smith Hill
Father Lennon/Camden Ave Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM
General Street Park/Rec Office: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Chad Brown Water Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM
Corliss Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM
Prete-Metcalf Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM
East Side
Cabral Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Billy Taylor Playground: 11:30AM–1:30PM
Olneyville · Silver Lake
Riverside Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Donigian Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM
Joslin Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM
Neutaconkanut Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM
Manton Heights: 12:30PM–2:00PM
James J Ahern Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM
Hartford Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM