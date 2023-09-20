PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Streets Coalition is reminding R-line riders that RIPTA‘s Fare Free Pilot program offering free bus rides will soon come to an end.

On Oct. 1, rides will once again cost $2 per person.

The Coalition also said a preliminary look at the data showed a 40% increase in ridership on the R-line, which was already RIPTA’s busiest route. More findings will be released at a later date.

The program was put in place at the start of last summer, and was later extended to the end of September.

The R-Line starts at Broad Street and ends on Roosevelt and Main in Pawtucket.