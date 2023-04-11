PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Free meals will be handed out to the families of Providence Public School students on Tuesday.

Meals will be distributed to all children 18 years and younger starting at 10 a.m.

The following six schools are where meals can be picked up:

Gilbert Stuart Middle School — 188 Princeton Avenue

Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad — 1450 Broad Street

Roger Williams Middle School — 278 Thurbers Avenue

Delsesto Middle School — 152 Springfield Street

Nathanael Greene Middle School — 721 Chalkstone Avenue

Asa Messer Elementary School — 1655 Westminster Street

Meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.