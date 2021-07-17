‘Free First Saturdays’ returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence residents can again visit Roger Williams Park Zoo at no cost on the first Saturday of each month.

‘Free First Saturdays’ returned this weekend after being paused for more than a year due to the pandemic.

It includes free admission to the zoo, Museum of Natural History and Planetarium, and the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center.

“As the Providence community emerges from the restrictive reality of the pandemic, it is important to provide cost-effective ways for residents and visitors to gather and enjoy our beautiful City,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Lou Perrotta is Director of Conservation Programs at the zoo. He said Saturday’s turnout was a welcome sight with many people taking advantage of the program.

“Typically our free Saturday’s are very busy day,” he said. “It allows us to connect people to our amazing animals that we have here at our zoo. They get to interact with our keepers and hopefully connect a little bit with wildlife and wild places while they’re here.”

Providence residents must provide a valid ID or proof of residency for free admission.