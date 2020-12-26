Fraternal organization vows to rebuild after fire destroys Prince Hall Masonic Temple

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A day after fire destroyed the Prince Hall Masonic Temple on Providence’s south side, the fraternal organization that owns the building is vowing to rebuild.

Clarence Snead Jr. woke up to a devastating phone call Christmas morning.

“I rushed down with my family and at that time the building was engulfed,” he said.

He told 12 News, he could smell smoke coming off the highway and knew the outcome wouldn’t be good. The place Snead held gatherings, weddings and charitable events was destroyed in hours.

“Devastated. It’s totally loss. The first floor, the hall where the events took place collapsed. There’s no floor. The building is in shambles,” he said.

Providence firefighters returned to the building Friday evening when the fire reignited. The now charred Prince Hall was alive with people just days before the fire.

“We had an annual toy drive, food drive, clothing drive. We had five hundred cars wrapped around Sayles Avenue and back to Broad street. People would pull up and tell us how many children they had, we would come out. We had all the toys and food outside,” Snead said.

Providence City Councilman Pedro Espinal was at the toy drive Wednesday and called the fire, “such a loss for my community.”

The building has belonged to the Prince Hall Fraternal Organization since 1966. Grand Master Snead has been a member for twenty seven years and said the long-running charitable organization is now asking for help.

“We’re going to need all the assistance we can, from our city officials, our state and our city. As well as any charitable organizations that can help us out. We will rebuild. We will be bigger and better. It’s just going to take a collective effort,” Snead said.

Snead said he holds the most memories from Prince Hall around the holidays and he is hoping they can rebuild by that time next year.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.