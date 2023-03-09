PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Frank Corrente, the former top aide to Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci, has died. He was 94.

He died Wednesday night, Attorney Artin Coloian confirmed to 12 News.

Corrente was convicted of corruption charges in 2002 as part of a federal investigation into corruption in Providence City Hall called Operation Plunder Dome.

He was sentenced to more than four years in prison after being caught on FBI undercover video accepting a $1,000 bribe from Antonio Freitas in his office.

Freitas died last year at the age of 73. Cianci died in 2016.

