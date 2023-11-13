PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The second phase of construction in the multimillion-dollar Fox Point Hurricane Barrier rehabilitation project began Monday, according to the capital city.

Traffic on Allens Avenue will be reduced to one lane going north and one going south as crews finish replacing the hydraulics that operate the barrier’s sewer gates.

The first phase of replacement of the hydraulic components beneath the barrier at the intersection of Allens Avenue and Henderson Street started in July.

The goal of the project is to use a $3 million ARPA Revenue Recovery Investment to fix the hurricane barrier’s levee system, which Providence Mayor Brett Smiley called “an incredibly important part of city infrastructure that has long needed repairs.”

The city expects the next phase of rehabilitation will begin in early 2024, when crews will replace four of the road plates that are in place to protect the hydraulic system.

“This is one of the many ways my administration is working to ensure the city is resilient and prepared should there be an emergency,” Smiley said.