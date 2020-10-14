Four Florida men charged in RI’s ongoing unemployment fraud investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Four Florida men were arrested Tuesday and charged in an ongoing federal and state investigation into unemployment fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman’s office.

The investigation began back in May when the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT) received thousands of complaints by people stating their identities were unlawfully being used to file a false unemployment claim.

The following four suspects were apprehended and are facing several charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, theft of public money, money laundering and aggravated identify theft:

Irvin Vilneus, 28, of North Lauderdale

James Legerme, 29, of Sunrise

Junior Mertile, 30, of Pembroke Pines

Tony Mertile, 28, of Miramar

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect, identified as Allen Bien-Aime, 29, of Lehigh Acres, involved in the scheme.

Weisman’s office said during the arrests investigators also seized more than $1.2 million in cash, several hundred debit cards in the names of individuals whose identities were reportedly stolen, a large collection of high-end jewelry and six firearms.

“There are serious, criminal, consequences to making use of stolen personal identification information, filing fraudulent applications for unemployment insurance, and withdrawing such fraudulently obtained funds for one’s own, unlawful, benefit,” Weisman said in a statement. “The federal government, with its many dedicated components and with the invaluable assistance of our state and local law enforcement partners, is committed to and will spare no effort in ensuring that unemployment insurance funds not be fraudulently misdirected by scammers and away from the hardworking Rhode Islanders entitled to and deserving of unemployment benefits.”

Court documents reveal the suspects were involved in a complex scheme to steal the identities of Rhode Islanders, among others, to apply online for unemployment benefits. They would then have the funds direct deposited into one of several bank accounts opened solely for the purpose of receiving those fraudulent payments.

At least three of the suspects, according to court documents, used stolen personal identifying information to file fraudulent claims with the RIDLT or other state unemployment systems to obtain those benefits.

“During a time when life was brought to a standstill by an unprecedented pandemic, these individuals chose to prey on the most vulnerable and those in need of the government’s assistance,” Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said. “Their indiscriminate criminal actions affected tens of thousands of Americans and the full weight of Federal, State and Local investigative forces was used to bring them to justice.”

Weisman’s office said Tony Mertile, Junior Mertile Legerme and Vilneus made their initial appearances in Magistrate Court Wednesday morning in Florida. They have been detained pending further proceedings scheduled for Oct. 26.

“When people collect benefits they aren’t entitled to, as is alleged here, they reduce the amount of benefits that are available to those who are eligible and who really need them,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “These defendants’ alleged conduct sought to defraud the government during a crucial time as it provided assistance to struggling Rhode Islanders. That’s why this work is important, and that’s why we do it.”

Rhode Islanders who believe their personal identification was stolen and used to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits from the RIDLT are urged to contact the Rhode Island State Police at financialcrimes@risp.gov or the FBI Providence office at (401) 272-8310.