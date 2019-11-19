Four boys stripped naked, robbed at gunpoint in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four underage boys were forced to completely undress in the middle of the street last week before they were robbed at gunpoint, according to a Providence police report.

Darren Main, Jr., 26, and Devaughn Tolsen, 18, have been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy. A juvenile, who was not named, has also been charged.

Providence Police say the robbery happened at about 6:30 on Friday, when the four boys were walking on Manton Avenue near Riverdale Street.

According to a police report, the victims told police an SUV pulled up beside them and the suspects got out, holding guns. The boys said the suspects forced them to strip naked, including their shoes, before taking off with their possessions.

The suspects allegedly stole an iPhone, a pair of AirPods, $239 in cash plus the clothes and sneakers which included Jordans and Nikes.

The victims knew the juvenile suspect, which helped lead police to arrest Main and Tolsen. Officers found some of the clothing, a cell phone and a BB gun in Main’s house.

The mother of the one of the teenage victims told WPRI 12 the boys are doing okay physically, but are traumatized by the incident.

Both Main and Tolsen were held without bail, according to court records. Main is accused of violating the terms of his probation on a prior weapons charge and is due for a violation hearing on Dec. 3. Tolsen is scheduled for a bail hearing on the same date.

