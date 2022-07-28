PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Education has hired an outside attorney to review a recent lockdown incident at Nathanael Greene Middle School, where administrators are accused of not calling 911 immediately after a staff member believed they saw a gun.

Spokesperson Victor Morente confirmed that RIDE, which controls the Providence schools, hired former U.S. Attorney Robert Corrente to review the incident.

Nathanael Greene Middle School was placed on lockdown in late May after an administrator thought they saw a student with a gun.

No weapon was ultimately found, but Providence Police wrote in a report that no one called 911, and more than an hour passed between when the staff member thought they saw a student with a gun and when officers found out from another school department employee.

Target 12 first broke the story last month about the delay in notifying police.

The incident took place just days after the devastating mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, leaving school communities on edge nationwide.

Nathanael Greene had also found a student with an unloaded gun in the school just one month before.

After the delay in notifying police came to light, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called for the middle school principal, Demetri Sermons, to be fired. Superintendent Javier Montañez said human resources would conduct a review.

Asked for an update last week, a spokesperson for the Providence Schools said the investigation was ongoing and declined to comment further. He did not disclose that an outside investigator had been brought in to conduct a review.

The outside review was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Corrente could not immediately be reached for comment.