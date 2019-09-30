Former union head Paul Doughty retiring from Providence Fire Department

Paul Doughty, former head of the Providence Firefighters Union, is retiring at the end of the week. (file photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A longtime firefighter known best for his time as the president of the fire union is retiring, according to the city.

Paul Doughty, 54, will retire on Oct. 6 after 32 years with the department, according to spokesperson Margaret Botelho.

Doughty currently works as an arson investigator for the department, but is widely known for his 14 years as the president of the Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799 union, where he was often a thorn in the side of the mayors running the city.

Doughty stepped down from the helm of the union last year, and was replaced by then-vice president Derek Silva.

“I had a good run and I’m glad I was able to serve the citizens of Providence,” Doughty said in a phone interview with WPRI 12. “I’m leaving happy, I’m not bitter and I think that’s a good way to leave.”

Doughty said he decided to retire after successfully settling contract “turmoil” with Mayor Jorge Elorza, which included returning the department to four platoons from three.

Firefighters opposed the three platoon system because it meant they had to work an average of 56 hours a week, up from 42.

Doughty and Elorza had several public battles, and Doughty at one point threatened to picket a Hillary Clinton fundraiser that was going to be attended by former President Bill Clinton, unless he received word that Elorza would not attend.

He also battled with former Mayor David Cicilline, but says he enjoyed a better relationship with former Mayor Angel Taveras. He credits that relationship with achieving pension reform and implementing merit-based testing for battalion chiefs in the fire department.

“When you leave somewhere, you want to leave it better than you found it,” Silva said of Doughty. “He certainly did that. He guided us through an eight-year time when we had no contract, pension reform and three platoons, and we came out better than we were before.”

While Doughty worked as one of two arson investigators in the department for the past six years, he says he felt some of his hardest work was done on Special Hazards 1, where he was on the team for 25 years and was deployed to disasters like the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, and to assist with Hurricane Katrina relief.

“We set the model for much of the region in terms of the tactics and training,” Doughty said. “It was really sort of an emerging idea that these trucks would have all this equipment.”

In terms of his job as arson investigator, Doughty said he was most proud that he helped solve arsons-for-profit, which he called “heinous,” such as one on Ida Street in 2013 and Admiral Street in 2014.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, who is also the acting fire chief, said in a statement: “Arson Investigator Paul Doughty served the Providence Fire Department for 32 years. He was tenacious and dedicated to the fire service in Providence and beyond in every assignment he had to include his election and serving as the President of the IAFF Local 799. We thank him for his service and wish him good health, happiness and success in his future endeavors.”

