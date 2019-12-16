Former RI priest sues Diocese, claims he wasn’t immediately notified of abuse allegations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Rhode Island priest is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence for placing his name on a list of former priests and clergy considered “credibly accused” of abusing minors.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, John Tormey alleges his inclusion on the list resulted in him losing his job at Bristol Community College (BCC), where he had been a professor for 35 years. He also alleges it damaged his reputation and subjected him to shame and ridicule.

Tormey is suing the Diocese of Providence, Bishop Thomas Tobin and former Rhode Island State Police Major Kevin O’Brien — who made the decisions on which allegations to include on the list — for defamation of character.

Tormey, 77, of East Providence, was ordained in 1967 and voluntarily resigned in 1979 to start a family, according to the lawsuit. During his time working for the Diocese, Tormey had not been disciplined or accused of misconduct.

The lawsuit states that in 2002, the Diocese received allegations against Tormey, but never notified him about it or allowed him to defend himself.

In May, the lawsuit said, the Diocese contacted Tormey and told him his name would be included as being “credibly accused” of abuse.

Despite Tormey denying the allegations against him both in person and in writing, the lawsuit stated his name was still included on the list when it was released in July.

On the list, Tormey’s current status is listed as, “Resigned from Ministry 3/2/1979; Allegation received after resignation.”

In the lawsuit, Tormey alleges the Diocese, Tobin and O’Brien published the list “willfully, negligently, intentionally or recklessly.”

Eyewitness News contacted the Diocese about the lawsuit but has not yet heard back.