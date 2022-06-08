PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence faced a judge Wednesday after he was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Father Kevin Fisette, 66, is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 13-year-old boy between 1981 and 1982.

Prosecutors claim Fisette recently admitted to the crime during an interview and cited emails between him and the victim as further evidence.

Fisette was serving as a deacon at Our Lady of Victory in Hopkinton and a chaplain at Rhode Island Hospital when the alleged assault took place. He was removed from ministry in 2009. His last appointment was at St. Leo the Great Church in Pawtucket from 2004 through 2009.

Fisette pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday in Providence Superior Court. He was released on $50,000 personal recognizance and ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim.

The accusation comes amid a state review of child sexual abuse allegations against clergy members of the Diocese. Since Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office began the investigation, four former priests have been charged.

Fisette was previously accused in 2009, but law enforcement officials declined to charge him because the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors confirmed the 2009 allegation is related to the current charge against Fisette.

He’s due back in court August 9.

According to the Diocese of Providence, there are 15 living credibly accused members of the clergy.