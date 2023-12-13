PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Providence priest convicted of downloading hundreds of images and videos of child pornography will spend the next six years behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Father James Jackson, 68, pleaded guilty earlier this year to receipt of child pornography.

Jackson was arrested in November 2021 after detectives identified an IP address that was sharing “child sexual abuse materials” through a peer-to-peer network. That IP address was eventually traced back to the rectory at St. Mary’s, where Jackson was living at the time.

Cunha said detectives uncovered more than 12,000 images and 1,300 videos depicting child sexual abuse on Jackson’s computer and an external hard drive, both of which were found in his bedroom.

Jackson was released into the custody of his sister, who lives in Kansas, following his initial court appearance. He was arrested again last July, when detectives in Kansas learned the former priest was once again downloading and disseminating child pornography.

While searching his bedroom, Cunha said detectives found a computer and external hard drive. The detectives noticed that a number of files “with names indicative of child sexual abuse” had been deleted from the external hard drive, according to Cunha.

Jackson returned to Rhode Island following his arrest in Kansas to answer to the child pornography charge.

Jackson’s sentencing memorandum reveals Jackson sent a letter to his former parishioners back in August, in which he apologized for “vile sin into which [he] fell.”

“I have sinned against God, children, you, friends and family, former students and former parishioners and many others besides,” Jackson wrote, also acknowledging that his actions have caused “immeasurable harm.”

“I can’t repair this damage, but I must try,” he continued. “I hope you will accept this apology. I’m sorry at a level I’ve never experienced before. I’m ashamed beyond any shame I’ve known.”

Jackson told investigators he was sexually abused numerous times when he was 10 years old, which likely resulted in his addiction to child pornography, the sentencing memo notes.

“These events were not timely reported or disclosed to anyone, foreclosing the possibility of young James receiving proper car or treatment for his trauma,” the memo explains. “He channeled that trauma and addressed it by pursuing and viewing child pornography.”

Jackson was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of federal supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender upon being released from prison and pay the court $22,000 in penalties, plus restitution to victims of child pornography.