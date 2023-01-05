PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is honoring former Governor Lincoln Almond Thursday and Friday after his death was announced earlier this week.

Almond’s official state portrait was displayed Thursday morning in the rotunda of the Rhode Island State House along with a book for the public to sign and offer condolences.

All are invited to come to pay their respects through 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Dan McKee has ordered flags at all state facilities and buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Almond until his day of internment.

McKee is also asking Rhode Islanders to lower theirs as a sign of respect.

Almond was elected governor in 1994 and served two terms until 2002. Most notably, the state gained 20,000 jobs during both his terms. He was best known for targeting the Mafia as a federal prosecutor.