Former Providence VIN building to be demolished

A photo from inside the former Providence VIN building, taken when employees were still working inside.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Providence building that had to be evacuated amid deteriorating conditions is slated to be demolished.

The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a contractor to raze the building at 34-60 Ernest Street, which was once the home of the Vehicle Inspection Number (VIN) check station.

The VIN check station was moved on April 1 to the parking garage at Providence Police headquarters, after concerns were raised by City Council members about the conditions inside.

Photos released by the council earlier this year showed standing water, missing floor and ceiling tiles and disgusting bathrooms inside the building.

Councilors were outraged at the time that that building still had city workers inside. The council is now considering a resolution requesting the building be demolished within 30 days.

The RFP released by the city says “time is of the essence,” and the contractor will be expected to raze the building as soon as possible after receiving the contract.

A pre-bid meeting is set for Oct. 23, and bids are due Nov. 12.

Victor Morente, the press secretary for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said the city plans to use the property for a future DPW complex.

