PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former teacher at a Providence charter school faced a judge Friday on sexual assault charges.

Francis Castillo, 35, stands accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student at Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College.

Castillo resigned from his position at the school after he began being questioned about his involvement with the girl.

Court documents obtained by 12 News revealed he allegedly gave the girl THC gummies and had sexual contact with her around three times per week on average. According to the victim’s statement, it started earlier in the spring when she went to Castillo’s classroom to make up a test. He allegedly groped the girl while she was writing something on the whiteboard behind his desk, then the two had sex in the classroom.

This later turned into a regular occurrence, according to court documents, at the school, as well as his Fall River apartment. Castillo is currently only facing charges out of Providence.

Castillo was arraigned Friday on three counts of third-degree sexual assault. No plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered to have no contact with minors.