PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Providence schools administrator claims she lost her job because she was “too thorough” in following the district’s COVID-19 protocols last school year.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Providence Superior Court, Cassandra Johns — a former instructional support leader with the district’s secondary school network — alleges she was retaliated against for putting too many employees on her close-contact list when she got COVID-19, causing staffing issues in a middle school.

She directly accuses Dr. Olayinka Alege, then the superintendent of the secondary network, of removing her from her job and demoting her to a substitute teacher position instead. (Alege later lost his job after being charged with rubbing a boy’s foot at a Warwick gym. He denies the charge and is set to stand trial in April.)

The suit claims the state-controlled district violated the R.I. Whistleblowers’ Protection Act, which in part protects employees from retaliation if they refuse to violate a law. The lawsuit was first reported by The Providence Journal.

In a narrative of her complaint, Johns said she was doing work at Nathan Bishop Middle School when she got a call from her partner that he had tested positive for COVID. She immediately left the school and went home to quarantine, the suit says, and came down with symptoms herself the next day. She tested positive several days later.

As part of the protocols at the time, Johns provided her contact-tracing journal to the school district’s head nurse, which the suit says included 11 close contacts.

Johns claims she received conflicting information about when she was supposed to return to work, and her supervisor, Michael Comella, said she would need to “earn trust back.” When she did return, she claims she was initially placed in a basement office at the district’s central office.

At a later meeting with Alege and Comella, the suit claims Johns was told she caused a disruption at Nathan Bishop because 11 employees who were on her list had to quarantine.

“It was Plaintiff’s information and belief that Mr. Comella was upset because she was too thorough in naming her contacts and that this resulted in disruption at the school,” the suit claims.

Johns claims Alege removed her from her position at a subsequent meeting, “he was losing confidence in her … and that she should not have questioned him about his determination that she used poor judgment in turning over such an extensive contact list.”

She was reassigned to a long-term substitute teacher job that was scheduled to end at the close of the school year, Johns claims. Believing she was reassigned to “humiliate” her, Johns resigned from the school district in January 2021.

A spokesperson for the Providence Public School District and R.I. Department of Education declined to comment on the lawsuit. Both Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Superintendent Javier Montañez are named defendants in the suit in their official capacities.

Neither Comella nor Alege still work for the district, and neither is a defendant in the case. Reached by phone, Alege declined to comment on what happened with Johns. Comella could not immediately be reached.

Johns is asking for a jury trial, lost wages and benefits, and compensatory damages.