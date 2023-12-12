PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In his third trial, a former Providence school administrator was found guilty of simple assault.

Olayinka Alege, 42, was convicted of the misdemeanor charge for an incident that took place at a Warwick gym in April 2021. He’s accused of giving a teenage boy a foot rub against his will.

Alege resigned from his job as a network superintendent for Providence Public Schools following his 2021 arrest.

The 15-year-old victim initially told police that Alege approached him, asked about his sneakers, then took off one of his sneakers and socks without asking permission and began forcibly massaging his bare foot.

Alege acknowledged touching the boy’s foot, but denied “rubbing it for a prolonged period,” according to the police report.

Police said the incident was recorded on surveillance video, but Alege argued the footage didn’t show what police claim it did.

Alege was found guilty of simple assault during his initial trial last year, but later won his appeal and was granted a retrial. The jury in Alege’s retrial could not reach a consensus in June, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

After a five-day trial this month, Alege guilty was found guilty by a judge.

He is set to be sentenced in January.

