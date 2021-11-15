Former Providence school admin charged in foot-rub case granted hearing challenging arrest

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The judge overseeing the case against a former high-ranking administrator for Providence Public Schools has agreed to allow a hearing challenging his arrest to move forward.

Judge Mary McCaffrey granted Olayinka Alege, 40, a Franks hearing on Dec. 10 regarding his arrest back in May at Kent County District Court on Monday (a Franks hearing is where the court determines if the information used by police to obtain a warrant was truthful). Alege stands accused of giving an unwanted foot massage to a minor in a Warwick gym in April.

Depending on the outcome of the Franks hearing, Alege’s criminal trial may also start on Dec. 10.

Back in May, police said the alleged victim’s claims were corroborated by video surveillance from inside the gym. Alege is now disputing that footage, arguing that it doesn’t show what police initially said it does.

He filed a motion for a Franks hearing last month, and claims his arrest by the Warwick Police Department was based on false information.

Alege, who was at the time a network superintendent at Providence schools, had previously faced allegations related to boys’ feet when he worked in Florida, though he did not face any criminal charges in that state.

After Alege’s arrest earlier this year, he resigned from his position with Providence schools, and pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and battery. He was released on personal recognizance.

Shortly after, two more people came forward claiming Alege had given them unwanted foot rubs at the gym, though they both declined to press charges.

Back in 2009 when Alege was an assistant principal at a school in Tampa, he was accused by five boys of popping or cracking their toes as a form of punishment, according to Sun Sentinel. He did not face criminal charges at the time.

The case would eventually lead to the termination of then-Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters, who admitted he knew about the allegations against Alege before he was hired in Providence but did not inform his superiors or the hiring committee.