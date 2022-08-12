PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former director of a recreational center in Providence will spend almost a decade in prison for child molestation.

Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Nunez, the former director of the John Rollins Recreation Center, was sentenced to 25 years with nine to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) and the remainder suspended with probation.

He must register as a sex offender, attend sex offender counseling, and be subject to community supervision requirements under state law. The court also ordered that he have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutors said the alleged acts occurred in Providence between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021.

In March 2021, a woman reported to police that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by Nunez, who is known to their family. Nunez later admitted to police that he had committed the crime.

“The degree of courage demonstrated by this child in coming forward and reporting the sexual assault by this defendant – someone who should have been and who held himself out as a ‘trusted’ adult – cannot be overstated,” Neronha said. “I am deeply grateful to her and her family for ensuring that this defendant will no longer be in a position to harm others.”

Nunez was fired shortly after being hired as the rec center’s director due to the allegations.