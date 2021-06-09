Former Providence rec center director faces 14 counts of child molestation

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was indicted on 14 counts of child molestation on Monday, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The Statewide Grand Jury charged Manuel Nunez, 43, with 12 counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city between Jan. 1 and March 31, according to prosecutors.

Nunez was hired as the director of the John Rollins Recreation Center in Providence on April 5, but was quickly terminated from the position a week later after he was charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation of a child under 14.

In April, police said the molestation took place at a privately owned basketball court on Smith Street where Nunez had set up a youth basketball league separate from his new job at the rec center.

On March 31, a woman reported to police that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by Nunez, who is known to their family. The girl was a participant in the basketball league, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on June 23.

