PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hugh Clements, the former chief of Providence police, has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice, federal officials announced Thursday.

The “COPS” Office is responsible for “advancing community policing nationwide” officials said. Established in 1994, the office provides law enforcement agencies with grants, knowledge, and training to help reduce crime and build trust between those agencies and the communities they serve.

Clements announced he was leaving the Providence Police Department for a new job in late December, but did not immediately disclose his plans. The search for his replacement is ongoing. Mayor Brett Smiley announced last week that three to five finalists will be announced before a public forum on Feb. 8.

“I am confident that Chief Clements’s leadership will further enable the COPS Office to continue its important work to keep our communities safe and build trust and mutual respect between police and communities, and I look forward to working alongside him,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Clements spent nearly 40 years as a police officer in Providence, working his way through the ranks until he became chief in 2012.