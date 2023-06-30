PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Housing announced that homeless families getting help from Amos House have begun to move into three floors of the former Charlesgate Nursing Center in Providence.

Officials say the facility will function as an “emergency shelter” which will be paid for by $30 million in APRA funds. It can house up to 57 families, with the initial 21 now moving in from their previous shelter arrangements at hotels.

Amos House families will receive “wrap-around case management” at the facility, including help finding jobs and permanent housing.

The Housing Department said it’s leasing the space for now, but it’s looking into permanently acquiring the property.

“We are actively working to expand our shelter system and this property will enable us to serve

more Rhode Island families going forward,” Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said. “We

continue to identify properties that may be suitable for shelter – and for permanent housing –

across the state.”

The Charlesgate Nursing Center announced its closure back in April.