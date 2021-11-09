Former priest charged with child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence was arrested on multiple charges of child molestation, according to the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Father James Silva, 81, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on two counts of first-degree child molestation and nine counts of second-degree child molestation, the AG’s office said. The indictment was unsealed after he was arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Monday.

The grand jury alleged Silva sexually assaulted a male victim under the age of 14 between 1989 and 1990, while he was serving as interim director and assistant director of the Office of Ministerial Formation.

This marks the third priest arrested from an ongoing review conducted by the AG’s office.

