Former police rookie charged in DUI crash released without bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A former provisional police officer in Providence faced a Kent County District Court judge Tuesday morning on charges related to him allegedly crashing his car into the back of a Rhode Island State Police cruiser last month while intoxicated.

Stephen Kennedy, 31, is charged with driving under the influence of liquor and possession of a schedule-listed controlled substance — fentanyl — as well as driving to endanger resulting in injury and carrying a weapon while under the influence of liquor or drugs.

Kennedy graduated from the Providence Police Academy in June 2019 and was on probationary status when the crash took place. Police said he was off-duty the evening of February 4 when he lost control of his vehicle on I-95 North in Warwick and hit a parked state police SUV from behind, injuring two K9s in the backseat as well as their supervising trooper.

After investigating the incident, the Providence Police Department relieved Kennedy of his duties on Feb. 26.

Following his arraignment, Kennedy was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

He’s due back in court on May 27.