Former minor league hockey coach facing sexual assault charges in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A former minor league hockey coach faced a judge last week on charges stemming from a sexual assault three years ago, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Clark Donatelli, 55, of South Kingstown, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Neronha said the ex-coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is accused of assaulting a 46-year-old woman in Rhode Island in November 2018.

Donatelli was released following his arraignment after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The Penguins this month settled a lawsuit filed by former minor league assistant Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin, who claims Donatelli sexually assaulted her twice while on a team trip.

The details of that settlement haven’t been made public.

Donatelli’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.