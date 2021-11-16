Former minor league hockey coach facing sexual assault charges in RI

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A former minor league hockey coach faced a judge last week on charges stemming from a sexual assault three years ago, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Clark Donatelli, 55, of South Kingstown, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Neronha said the ex-coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is accused of assaulting a 46-year-old woman in Rhode Island in November 2018.

Donatelli was released following his arraignment after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The Penguins this month settled a lawsuit filed by former minor league assistant Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin, who claims Donatelli sexually assaulted her twice while on a team trip.

The details of that settlement haven’t been made public.

Donatelli’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community