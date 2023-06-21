PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former minor league hockey coach accused of sexual assault has been acquitted of all charges.

Clark Donatelli, ex-coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault two years ago.

The charges stemmed from a lawsuit filed by former minor league assistant Jarrod Skalde and his wife Erin, who claimed Donatelli sexually assaulted her twice while on a team trip back in November 2018.

Court records show Donatelli was found not guilty of all four counts Wednesday in Rhode Island Superior Court.

His attorney, Craig Montecalvo, said the ruling, “represents a complete legal exoneration and vindicates Donatelli’s insistence of innocence.”

“Donatelli, and his family, deeply appreciate the professionalism of the Superior Court and are thankful that this legal matter has finally and permanently been resolved in their favor,” he continued.