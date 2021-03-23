Former head of PERA, fired for releasing Hanley video, sues city

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former executive director of a police oversight board who was fired for releasing a body-worn camera video of Sgt. Joseph Hanley striking a suspect multiple times last year is suing the city and the oversight board for wrongful termination.

State Rep. Jose Batista, who was the full-time executive director of the Providence External Review Authority (PERA), filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Providence on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims PERA and the city violated Batista’s First Amendment and due process rights when they terminated him in retaliation for releasing the video.

He was fired because he refused to break the law to help the City minimize the Sgt. Hanley and Jhamal Gonsalves incidents.

“It clearly was intended to silence Mr. Batista,” said attorney William Conley, a former state senator, who is representing Batista.

Conley contends the real reason Batista was fired was because he “refused to break the law” to help the city “minimize” the Hanley matter.

The suit accuses the board and the city of violating the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) in refusing to release the video, and trying to stop Batista from doing so.

“It has a horrible chilling effect on the exercise of First Amendment rights and on the responsibility of the PERA board to bring truth to the public and provide meaningful external review of police misconduct,” Conley said in an interview. “In this case, a violent assault upon a minority citizen.”

Hanley was convicted of the assault in Providence District Court last week. He intends to appeal the decision to Superior Court.

Batista released the video of the April incident publicly in November after the Providence Police Department, city law department and the PERA board itself declined to release it.

“After exhausting all of the options I tried, I decided it was incumbent upon myself to release it,” Batista said at the time. “I have an obligation to the public.”

PERA had fought to get access to the video — ultimately issuing a subpoena to the Police Department through the City Council — but the volunteer board watched the video in private and voted against releasing it publicly.

The video shows Hanley kicked, punched, kneeled on and stepped on Gore, who is lying on the ground in handcuffs. He verbally berates Gore throughout the video, which was captured by another officer’s body-worn camera.

Batista makes a claim under the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act in the suit, noting that he felt it was important to show the public the video because the original description of the incident put out by police was not a fully accurate depiction of what happened.

Providence Police initially only said Hanley “struck” a handcuffed man, but did not elaborate. Target 12’s request for the video under APRA was denied, though body camera videos are generally considered a public record.

Batista’s lawsuit notes that police released body camera video of a different incident — a crash involving moped rider Jhamal Gonsalves, who was critically injured — just a week after it happened in October, even though the incident was still under investigation.

“The only logical conclusion is that the City of Providence chooses to produce video footage related to officer involved incidents based on whether or not the city believes production of video is advantageous to the position of the city instead of whether or not the public has a right to the video footage,” the suit says.

Police argued at the time that because Hanley had been charged with misdemeanor assault, no further evidence or information could be released until the criminal case was adjudicated. In contrast, the moped incident was still under investigation, with criminal charges not yet determined at the time the video was released. (No charges were ultimately filed in the moped case.)

Six days after Batista provided the video to reporters, the board met to fire him. While the agenda item for the meeting said they would discuss other potential discipline such as a suspension, assistant city solicitor Jillian Barker told the board their bylaws only gave them the power to fire Batista, not suspend him or impose lesser discipline.

“They were out to get executive director Batista,” Conley said. “Suspension wasn’t enough. They wanted him silenced and gone.”

The suit also claims Batista was given no due process rights to defend himself or given notice of his right to decide whether his job performance would be discussed in executive session or public session.

A city spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

Three members of the board — then-chairman Nick Figueroa, Elise Swearingen and Kimberly Dy — voted against firing Batista. Figueroa’s term on the board ended in December and he did not seek reappointment.

Six members of the board voted to fire Batista: Machiste Rankin, Phanida Philvay, Kenneth Cohen, Susan DeRita, Michael Fontaine and Deborah Wray.

Wray is now the chair of the board. Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, she said she would review the suit before commenting.

The suit accuses the board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act, since the Zoom meeting in which Batista was fired capped the attendees at 100 people, and more people than that attempted to log on. (The meeting was also streamed on YouTube, though people watching that way did not have the opportunity to participate in public comment.)

Batista is asking in the suit for a full reinstatement of his job and benefits, and back pay for the time since his firing.

This story will be updated.