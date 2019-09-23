Former East Providence school resource officer promoted to detective corporal

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former resource officer at Martin Middle School in East Providence has been promoted to detective corporal by the city’s police department.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Friday for Det. Cpl. Cheri Almeida. Mayor Bob DaSilva commended Almeida for her more than 18 years of service.

“Each day, in every municipality including East Providence, investigators are performing essential services that help promote positive change in their communities, and there’s no doubt Det. Cpt. Almeida will do exactly that,” DaSilva said.

Mayor Bob DaSilva swears in Detective Cpl. Cheri Almeida as Major Chris Francesconi and Chief William Nebus look on. (East Providence Office of The Mayor photo)

“After serving many years mentoring students as an SRO, we are lucky to have Corporal Almeida return to headquarters to begin her next chapter as an investigator,” East Providence Police Chief William Nebus said. “The transition should be easy for Det. Almeida since she will start her new assignment in the Juvenile Division.”

In addition to her nine years as a school resource officer, Almeida has served as a member of the city’s patrol division and community policing unit.

Almeida’s positive impact on the students and staff at Martin Middle School was also recognized.

“We have been blessed the past nine years to work with SRO Cheri Almeida,” the school administration said. “Our team will miss her, but she is on to great things and she will always be a Wildcat.”