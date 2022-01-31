Former clerk for Providence business admitted to paying own bills with company cash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former employee of a Providence gift shop confessed in court Monday that he defrauded the business of hundreds of thousands of dollars while working there, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Grant Devillez, 38, of Dayville, Conn., pleaded guilty to misappropriating approximately $302,000 in business funds while working as an accounts payable clerk for Décor Craft, Cunha said.

Cunha said Devillez admitted that between February 2016 and July 2018, he would make either partial payments to vendors, and would instead transfer the remaining funds to pay his own bills.

In some cases, Cunha said Devillez wouldn’t pay the vendors at all and would instead transfer those funds to his own personal bank accounts, his creditors directly to pay personal bills or the bank account of another person in Massachusetts.

Devillez, in an effort not to get caught, would then alter company records to reflect full payment to the vendors, according to Cunha.

He has been charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.