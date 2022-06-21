EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former cheerleading coach accused of molesting a child several times over the course of two years has been suspended indefinitely from her current job, 12 News has learned.

Alyshia Tkacs, 33, of Cranston, was arrested last week and charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

12 News confirmed Tkacs was working as a nurse at Woman & Infants Hospital. Care New England spokesperson Raina Smith said she has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

“Care New England conducted background checks prior to employment and those were clean,” Smith said of Tkacs. “We take the care and safety of our community very seriously, so we immediately took action when notified.”

Tkacs’ arrest follows a months-long investigation that was launched when the victim, who’s now an adult, came forward, according to police.

The victim told investigators the molestation happened “almost daily” over the course of two years in East Providence and Barrington.

Police said the victim, who first met Tkacs back in 2012, was between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time.

East Providence Police Captain Jim Nelson tells 12 News Tkacs was affiliated with Superior Cheer, which closed back in 2019.

“She was active within the cheer community,” Nelson added.

Nelson said investigators aren’t sure whether Tkacs was a paid coach or volunteer with the competitive cheerleading organization.

Tkacs was ordered held without bail at her arraignment. She’s due back in court on June 23.

Investigators are worried there could be other victims. Anyone who has any information pertinent to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Michael Spremulli at (401) 435-7600 ext. 20024.