EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former coach for a competitive cheerleading organization has been charged with seven counts of child molestation, according to the East Providence Police Department.

Alyshia Tkacs, 33, is facing five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Tkacs’ arrest follows a months-long investigation that was launched when the victim, who’s now an adult, came forward, police said.

The victim told investigators the molestation happened “almost daily” over the course of two years in East Providence and Barrington.

Police said the victim, who first met Tkacs back in 2012, was between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time.

The Barrington Police Department has been notified of the victim’s allegations and are conducting their own investigation.

Tkacs, formerly of East Providence, was arrested Friday at her Cranston home. She was ordered held without bail at her arraignment, and she’s due back in court June 23.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know other possible victims to contact Detective Michael Spremulli at (401) 435-7600 ext. 20024.