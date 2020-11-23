Former Bradley Hospital employee accused of sexually assaulting patient

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Bradley Hospital employee turned himself in last week following an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred while he was working there, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Nikkilas Jones, 30, of Warwick, was a behavior health specialist at the hospital from November 2016 to October 2019.

Police said while Jones was working there, he sexually assaulted a juvenile patient twice in late 2018.

Jones turned himself in last Friday after police issued a warrant for is arrest. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police said Jones was arraigned in Superior Court and was released on $20,000 personal recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit at (401) 764-5394.

