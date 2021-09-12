Football season brings fans back to local sports bar that was impacted by the pandemic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Football season is officially back, and for fans who weren’t able to make it to Gillette Stadium, going to their favorite local bar was the next best option.

While Patriots fans were cheering up a storm on Sunday, William Lewis, the owner of Lucky’s Bar and Grille, told 12 News it’s a welcome change from the year before.

“People want to be around, especially after the pandemic,” Lewis said.

The restaurant industry was hit hard over the last year and a half with closures, capacity restrictions, and limited hours of operation. Although those have been removed, the residual effects are still being felt.

Lewis said like many industries, they’re dealing with labor and supply shortages, so even though games days are busy, they are great for business.

“You want to make sure you have all the product which is tough, you want to make sure you have all the staff which is tough, I mean, it’s a constant grind,” Lewis said. “Game days are great because you have a 3-3.5 hour window so if they sit there and they wait, it doesn’t bother them as much.”

Fans inside Lucky’s said they are also excited for a return to normalcy, and how last season just wasn’t the same.

“It didn’t feel like a real football season last year. This year it feels like we’re ramping up for the real deal so I’m super excited,” Eric Matlack said.

While Sunday night was a success for Lucky’s, Lewis says the ideal money maker is the away games.