PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After six months in limbo, the Providence City Council on Thursday approved a new top civilian job at the Providence Police Department, paving the way for recreation director Michael Stephens to take the position seven months after it was offered to him by Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The new position has been embroiled in controversy since Elorza named Stephens as the pick, since the job was initially proposed as a new police major — one of the highest ranks in the city — to oversee community relations, recruitment, training and diversion efforts.

When Elorza tapped Stephens in September, city councilors expressed outrage that a civilian would become a police major. Elorza quickly supported changing the job to a civilian role, which the council approved in October by amending the city budget ordinances that govern job titles and salaries.

But in changing the job title to “administrator of community relations and diversion” back in October, the council also decreased the salary range to $99,517 to $125,905, from the originally-approved salary range of $116,666 to $137,157, which was for the police major job.

Elorza decried the salary decrease at the time, writing a letter along with Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Col. Hugh Clements to the council asking them to bring it back up.

Council President John Igliozzi then questioned the hiring process that led to Stephens being selected for the job in the first place.

The matter of amending the job was sent back to committee before second passage — all ordinances must pass twice — where it remained for six months. The committee grilled Paré about the hiring process in November, but took no further action at the time.

The stalemate finally ended this month, when the committee voted to send the matter back to the full council with no changes, meaning the salary decrease is still in place.

The council approved the two ordinances Thursday night with no discussion.

“The mayor and the City Council agree on the importance of this work and we are glad the council has this on the agenda this Thursday,” Elorza’s spokesperson Theresa Agonia said earlier this week. “As the weather warms, Mayor Elorza and public safety leadership are eager to get this critical work off the ground.”

Michael Stephens is still planning to fill the role, Agonia said.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, the chair of the Finance Committee, defended the decision to lower the salary, pointing out the committee set it at the same range as the recreation director — Stephens’ current job — while police majors typically make more.

“We moved to create and fund the position at a level we found appropriate in the budget,” Ryan said.

She also said the job should be re-posted for applicants to apply, pointing out that the job description has now changed from the original posting, which called for the new police major to oversee training and recruitment.

As a non-police officer, Stephens is expected to take on the community relations and diversion part of the job, acting as a liaison between the police department and city residents. He’s also expected to work on diversion efforts, which is the ongoing plan to divert some 911 calls to social service agencies better equipped to handle mental health or substance abuse issues.

“I believe that when you create a position and you create a description … that the appropriate thing should be to post the position so that all capable and qualified candidates can present themselves,” Ryan said.

“I think the world of Mike Stephens and I do think he could do a great job in that position,” she added. “But it’s a matter of fairness.”

Stephens’ start date and precise salary were not immediately available, though he is expected to earn near the top of the new range.

Elorza is also presenting a new budget to the City Council next week, where he could propose to increase the salary for the role. His office said details of the new budget are still being worked out.